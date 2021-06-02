Fort Worth

Dickies Arena será la sede de los campeonatos de gimnasia de EEUU

Del jueves 3 al domingo 6 de junio en Fort Worth.

Los campeonatos nacionales de gimnasia masculina y femenina junior y senior se llevarán a cabo en Dickies Arena de jueves a domingo.

Este evento ayudará a determinar quién competirá en las Pruebas Olímpicas de EEUU programadas del 24 al 27 de junio en St. Louis.

Texas estará fuertemente representado en los campeonatos de este año en los lados masculino y femenino.

Según el sitio web de USA Gymnastics, los siguientes atletas están listos para competir durante la competencia de cuatro días:

MUJERES

Sydney Barros, Lewisville, Texas/World Champions Center
Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Center
Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre,
Karis German, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics
Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Mavericks Gymnastics

HOMBRES

Caden Clinton, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10
Evan Davis, Houston, Texas, University of Iowa
Ian Gunther, Houston, Texas, Stanford University
Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10
Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10
Xander Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10
Cameron Lee, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior
Kiran Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10
Vishal Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10
Logan McKeown, Austin, Texas, Crenshaw Athletic Club, Level 10
Ian Sandoval, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10
David Shamah, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10
Aaron Stein, Houston, Texas, Houston Gymnastics Center of the JCC, Level 10
Erich Upton, Richmond, Texas, Iron Cross Gymnastics, Level 10
Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas, Stanford University
Matt Wenske, Houston, Texas, University of Oklahoma
Bryan Woffinden, League City, Texas, Thorntons Gymnastics Center, Level 10
Dave Wolma, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10 

NBCSN tendrá cobertura televisiva hasta el sábado. La cobertura en NBC será el domingo de 1 a 2 p.m. CT para hombres y de 6 a 8 p.m. para mujeres.
