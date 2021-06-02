Dickies Arena será la sede de los campeonatos de gimnasia de EEUU

Los campeonatos nacionales de gimnasia masculina y femenina junior y senior se llevarán a cabo en Dickies Arena de jueves a domingo.

Este evento ayudará a determinar quién competirá en las Pruebas Olímpicas de EEUU programadas del 24 al 27 de junio en St. Louis.

Texas estará fuertemente representado en los campeonatos de este año en los lados masculino y femenino.

Según el sitio web de USA Gymnastics, los siguientes atletas están listos para competir durante la competencia de cuatro días:

MUJERES

Sydney Barros, Lewisville, Texas/World Champions Center

Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Center

Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre,

Karis German, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Kaliya Lincoln, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics

Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Mavericks Gymnastics

HOMBRES

Caden Clinton, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10

Evan Davis, Houston, Texas, University of Iowa

Ian Gunther, Houston, Texas, Stanford University

Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10

Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10

Xander Hong, Tomball, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10

Cameron Lee, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10 junior

Kiran Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10

Vishal Mandava, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10

Logan McKeown, Austin, Texas, Crenshaw Athletic Club, Level 10

Ian Sandoval, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10

David Shamah, Frisco, Texas, WOGA Gymnastics, Level 10

Aaron Stein, Houston, Texas, Houston Gymnastics Center of the JCC, Level 10

Erich Upton, Richmond, Texas, Iron Cross Gymnastics, Level 10

Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas, Stanford University

Matt Wenske, Houston, Texas, University of Oklahoma

Bryan Woffinden, League City, Texas, Thorntons Gymnastics Center, Level 10

Dave Wolma, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Level 10

NBCSN tendrá cobertura televisiva hasta el sábado. La cobertura en NBC será el domingo de 1 a 2 p.m. CT para hombres y de 6 a 8 p.m. para mujeres.

