En fotos: Texas Rangers ganan la Serie Mundial

Tras 12 años de espera (cuando perdieron contra Cardenales de San Luis en el 2011) los Texas Rangers lograron un triunfo histórico, ser campeones absolutos de la Serie Mundial 2023. Marcador final Texas Rangers 5 - 0 Arizona D-Backs (en 5 juegos).
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers is dunked with beer in the clubhouse after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Manager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers hoists the Commissioner’s Trophy after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Josh Jung #6 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with the Commissioner’s Trophy after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a single off Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers in the third inning during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers hits a single in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Marcus Semien #2 and Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after Semien hit a home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks advances to second base past Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers after Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks (not pictured) walked in the third inning during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks look on from the dugout after losing to the Texas Rangers 5-0 in Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Marcus Semien #2 and Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after Semien hit a home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Jonah Heim #28 and Josh Sborz #66 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Robbie Grossman #4 and Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Corey Seager #5 and Aroldis Chapman #45 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Manager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers celebrates after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers hoists the trophy after being named the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Aroldis Chapman #45 of the Texas Rangers celebrates the Commissioner’s Trophy after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with the Commissioner’s Trophy after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: Nathaniel Lowe #30 of the Texas Rangers celebrates in the clubhouse after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate in the clubhouse after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers pose for photos after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)