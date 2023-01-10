México y Argentina dicen presente: la lista de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, California — A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro, en su 80a edición, otorgados el martes por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

CINE

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo 39 aquí.

—Mejor película de drama: “The Fabelmans”.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

—Mejor dirección: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”.

—Mejor actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Argentina, 1985”.

—Mejor cinta animada: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

—Mejor guion: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

—Mejor música original: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”.

—Mejor canción original: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”, música de M.M. Keeravani.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: “House of the Dragon”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Abbott Elementary”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

Kaley Cuoco mostró su barriguita en los Golden Globe Awards, mientras que la estrella de “Wednesday”, Jenna Ortega, optó por una apariencia fluida. Estos son algunos de los “looks” de la alfombra roja.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie de comedia, musical o drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”.

— Mejor actor de reparto, serie de comedia, musical o drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “The White Lotus”.

—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.

—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

La alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro 2023: fotos