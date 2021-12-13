Anuncian los nominados a los Globos de Oro en cine y televisión

LOS ÁNGELES - "Dune", "Coda", "Belfast", "King Richard" y "The Power of the Dog" competirán por el Globo de Oro a la mejor película dramática en la 79 edición de los premios, que no se retransmitirán por televisión tras el boicot impuesto por los grandes estudios de Hollywood.

En la categoría de mejor musical o comedia las candidatas son "Cyrano", "Don't Look Up", "Licorice Pizza", "Tick, tick... Boom!", y "West Side Story", anunció este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).

La organización está decidida a entregar sus galardones en una ceremonia prevista para el 9 de enero del próximo año, a pesar de que la cadena NBC, que retransmitía los Globos de Oro desde 1996, no emitirá el evento por las acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad entre la agrupación.

SERÁ LA 79 EDICIÓN Y NO SE VERÁ POR TV

Lista de nominados a la 79a edición anual de los Globos de Oro, según se anunció el lunes.

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Cyrano”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”, “West Side Story”.

—Mejor director: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”; Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”.

—Mejor actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Marion Cotillard, “Annette”; Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”; Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”; Emma Stone, “Cruella”; Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Leonardo DiCaprio, DSont look uo, peter declege sereno andrew garfield tick tick boom licorice pizza anthony ramos “In the Heights”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”; Ariana DeBose “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard; Ruth Negga, “Passing”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”; Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”; Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Compartment No. 6” (Finlandia, Rusia, Alemania; título original: “Hytti nro 6”); “The Hand of God” (Italia; título original: “È stata la mano di Dio”; título en español: “Fue la mano de Dios”); “A Hero” (Francia, Irán; título original: “Ghahreman”; título en español: “Un héroe”); “Madres paralelas” (España).

—Mejor cinta animada: “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “My Sunny Maad”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

—Mejor guion: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”; Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”.

—Mejor música original: Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”; Germaine Franco, “Encanto”; Jonny Geenwood, “The Power of the Dog”; Alberto Iglesias, “Madres paralelas”; Hans Zimmer, “Dune”.

—Mejor canción original: “Be Alive”, Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, “King Richard”; “Dos oruguitas”, Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Encanto”; “Down to Joy”, Van Morrison, “Belfast”; “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman, “Respect”; “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, “No Time to Die”.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: “Lupin”, “The Morning Show”, “Pose”, “Squid Game”, “Succession”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Christine Baranski, “The Goof Fight”, Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Omar Sy, “Lupin”.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “The Great”, “Hacks”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Reservation Dogs”, “Ted Lasso”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”, Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”; Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “Dopesick”, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”, “Maid”, “Mare of Easttown”, “The Underground Railroad”.

—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”.

—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Paul Bettany, “Wandavision”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”; Andie McDowell, “Maid”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”.

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”.