¿600 millas sin recargar? Revelan camioneta eléctrica que pondría a temblar a Tesla

Introducing #nikolabadger, the most advanced electric & hydrogen pickup, designed to take down the Ford Raptor. The Badger will output 906 HP, 980 ft. lbs., 4x4, torque vectoring, 15 kW of power export, with up to 600 miles of range. Get updated here: https://t.co/rEdFNMRLao #h2 pic.twitter.com/HPG0zieURT