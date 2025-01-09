El norte de Texas se pintó de blanco

Por TELEMUNDO 39 / NBC 5

Televidentes de Telemundo 39 y NBC 5 compartieron sus fotos del tiempo invernal que ha impactado a 17 condados provocando caos vial, pero al momento no se reportan fallas masivas en la electricidad ni accidentes mayores.

15 fotos
1/15
Ayva & Zoya getting creative on snow day.
Shay H
Ayva & Zoya getting creative on snow day.
2/15
Stella Herrera
3/15
Anna, Texas City
4/15

Susan Farrah

5/15
Camden and Charlotte in Lewisville, TX
Cole Davis
Camden and Charlotte in Lewisville, TX
6/15
Hello, I wanted to share the Beautiful Flakes! It started here in Krum about 6:50 am or so, first with sleet then huge<br /> snowflakes. Absolutely Beautiful!! This is my son, Trey (25 yrs old), who tried to go to work but couldn’t due<br /> to the weather, slipping and sliding in his truck. So instead, he decided<br /> to build a Snowman, strapped with a scarf and an old button I had in my<br /> sewing drawer. In one of the photos, it shows just how huge the snowflakes were when he<br /> started. Weather Fun Day!! Thank You Kindly! Ann Marie Harp<br /> 940-205-0655
Ann Harp
Hello, I wanted to share the Beautiful Flakes! It started here in Krum about 6:50 am or so, first with sleet then huge
snowflakes. Absolutely Beautiful!! This is my son, Trey (25 yrs old), who tried to go to work but couldn’t due
to the weather, slipping and sliding in his truck. So instead, he decided
to build a Snowman, strapped with a scarf and an old button I had in my
sewing drawer. In one of the photos, it shows just how huge the snowflakes were when he
started. Weather Fun Day!! Thank You Kindly! Ann Marie Harp

7/15
Makin Fam
Amanda Makin
Makin Fam
8/15
Snowman from Kandula Family
Kishore Raja Kandula
Snowman from Kandula Family
9/15

dannielle kicinski

10/15

Susan Farrah

11/15
12/15
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Snow fox
Ashli Young
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Snow fox
13/15
14/15
My grandkids in Prosper Tx. Fun morning building a snowman in Rockhill Highschool attire
Kelly Watkins
My grandkids in Prosper Tx. Fun morning building a snowman in Rockhill Highschool attire
15/15
Anna, Texas City

