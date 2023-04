Ofrecen $5,000 a quien dé información de casas de escondite de indocumentados

ATTENTION: $5,000 REWARD OFFERED!



DPS is working to identify stash houses, pill press operations, meth conversion labs and more. Tips from the public can often provide the missing piece of the puzzle. Have info? Submit a tip:



📱 800-252-TIPS (8477)

💻https://t.co/8BN4WfJHxU. pic.twitter.com/jBcGdtxMvg