Tiroteos en EEUU

Reportan heridos tras tiroteo en escuela de Nashville

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

TELEMUNDO 49

Esta tarde de miércoles se reportó un tiroteo en la cafetería de una escuela de Nashville, Tennessee que dejó 3 personas heridas de bala, incluido un sospechoso.

Las autoridades no han dicho si el sospechoso está muerto y no se conoce sobre la condición de los otros heridos.

Telemundo Texas 24/7: Míralo aquí gratis a cualquier hora

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo 39 aquí.

Nuevo México 10 Ene

Alec Baldwin presenta demanda por caso de tiroteo mortal en el set de “Rust”

violencia en mexico 6 Ene

Primera masacre en México: varios muertos en un tiroteo en un bar en Tabasco

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Tiroteos en EEUUNashville
Newsletters Noticias Locales Descubriendo Texas Videos Más Noticias Texas EEUU México Inmigración Mundo El Tiempo Noticias del Tiempo Responde Envía tu queja Deportes Comunidad PROMOCIONES Lotería Tráfico
Guía de programación
Contáctanos