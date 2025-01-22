Reportan heridos tras tiroteo en escuela de Nashville

Esta tarde de miércoles se reportó un tiroteo en la cafetería de una escuela de Nashville, Tennessee que dejó 3 personas heridas de bala, incluido un sospechoso.
Las autoridades no han dicho si el sospechoso está muerto y no se conoce sobre la condición de los otros heridos.
Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.
Announcement: Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat. We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on…— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 22, 2025
Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo 39 aquí.