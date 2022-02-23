Abren refugios en el Metroplex por tiempo invernal

TEXAS - El tiempo invernal llega nuevamente al norte del estado y es por eso que autoridades han puesto en marcha diversos planes para ayudar a las personas que lo necesiten.
En Dallas, oficiales indicaron que los centros de recreación y bibliotecas servirán como refugios y los mismos también tendrán estaciones de calefacción.
A continuación, te compartimos la lista completa y el número de teléfono de cada centro ya que piden que te comuniques con ellos directamente para los horarios:
J. Erik Jonsson Central Library
1515 Young St., 75201
214-670-1400
Arcadia Park
1302 North Justin Ave., 75211
214-670-6446
Audelia Road
10045 Audelia Road, 75238
214-670-1350
Bachman Lake
9480 Webb Chapel Rd., 75220
214-670-6376
Bookmarks in NorthPark Center
8687 N. Central Expy., Ste 1514, 75225
214-671-1381
Dallas West
2332 Singleton Boulevard, 75212
214-670-6445
Forest Green
9619 Greenville Ave, 75243
214-670-1335
Fretz Park
6990 Belt Line Road, 75254
214-670-6421
Grauwyler Park
2146 Gilford Street, 75235
214-671-1447
Hampton-Illinois
2951 South Hampton Road, 75224
214-670-7646
Highland Hills
6200 Bonnie View Road, 75241
214-670-0987
Kleberg-Rylie
1301 Edd Road, 75253
214-670-8471
Lakewood
6121 Worth Street, 75214
214-670-1376
Lochwood
11221 Lochwood Boulevard, 75218
214-670-8403
Martin Luther King
2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 75215
214-670-0344
Mountain Creek
6102 Mountain Creek Parkway, 75249
214-670-6704
North Oak Cliff
302 West Tenth Street, 75208
214-670-7555
Oak Lawn
4100 Cedar Springs Road, 75219
214-670-1359
Park Forest
3421 Forest Lane, 75234
214-670-6333
Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest
2008 East Kiest Blvd, 75216
214-670-1952
Pleasant Grove
7310 Lake June Road, 75217
214-670-0965
Polk-Wisdom
7151 Library Lane, 75232
214-670-1947
Prairie Creek
9609 Lake June Rd., 75217
214-671-0410
Preston Royal
5626 Royal Lane, 75229
214-670-7128
Renner Frankford
6400 Frankford Road, 75252
214-670-6100
Skillman Southwestern
5707 Skillman Street, 75206
214-670-6078
Skyline
6006 Everglade Road, 75227
214-670-0938
Timberglen
18505 Midway Road, 75287
214-671-1365
Vickery Park
8333 Park Lane, 75231
214-671-2101
White Rock Hills
9150 Ferguson Rd, 75228
214-670-8443