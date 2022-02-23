Tiempo invernal

Abren refugios en el Metroplex por tiempo invernal

Si necesitas ir a un centro que tenga calefacción por las bajas temperaturas, entonces aquí te compartimos una lista.

Por TELEMUNDO 39

Telemundo 39

TEXAS - El tiempo invernal llega nuevamente al norte del estado y es por eso que autoridades han puesto en marcha diversos planes para ayudar a las personas que lo necesiten.

En Dallas, oficiales indicaron que los centros de recreación y bibliotecas servirán como refugios y los mismos también tendrán estaciones de calefacción.

Descarga aquí nuestra aplicación para iOS o Android y recibe todas las alertas sobre noticias de Última Hora y El Tiempo.

A continuación, te compartimos la lista completa y el número de teléfono de cada centro ya que piden que te comuniques con ellos directamente para los horarios:

J. Erik Jonsson Central Library
1515 Young St., 75201
214-670-1400

Arcadia Park
1302 North Justin Ave., 75211
214-670-6446

Audelia Road
10045 Audelia Road, 75238
214-670-1350

Bachman Lake
9480 Webb Chapel Rd., 75220
214-670-6376

Local

Coronavirus Hace 17 min

Condado Denton confirma 267 nuevos casos por COVID-19

Tiempo invernal Hace 4 min

Más de 364 accidentes por tiempo invernal en Dallas

Bookmarks in NorthPark Center
8687 N. Central Expy., Ste 1514, 75225
214-671-1381

Dallas West
2332 Singleton Boulevard, 75212
214-670-6445

Forest Green
9619 Greenville Ave, 75243
214-670-1335

Fretz Park
6990 Belt Line Road, 75254
214-670-6421

Grauwyler Park
2146 Gilford Street, 75235
214-671-1447

Hampton-Illinois
2951 South Hampton Road, 75224
214-670-7646

Highland Hills
6200 Bonnie View Road, 75241
214-670-0987

Kleberg-Rylie
1301 Edd Road, 75253
214-670-8471

Lakewood
6121 Worth Street, 75214
214-670-1376

Lochwood
11221 Lochwood Boulevard, 75218
214-670-8403

Martin Luther King
2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 75215
214-670-0344

Mountain Creek
6102 Mountain Creek Parkway, 75249
214-670-6704

North Oak Cliff
302 West Tenth Street, 75208
214-670-7555

Oak Lawn
4100 Cedar Springs Road, 75219
214-670-1359

Park Forest
3421 Forest Lane, 75234
214-670-6333

Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest
2008 East Kiest Blvd, 75216
214-670-1952

Pleasant Grove
7310 Lake June Road, 75217
214-670-0965

Polk-Wisdom
7151 Library Lane, 75232
214-670-1947

Prairie Creek
9609 Lake June Rd., 75217
214-671-0410

Preston Royal
5626 Royal Lane, 75229
214-670-7128

Renner Frankford
6400 Frankford Road, 75252
214-670-6100

Skillman Southwestern
5707 Skillman Street, 75206
214-670-6078

Skyline
6006 Everglade Road, 75227
214-670-0938

Timberglen
18505 Midway Road, 75287
214-671-1365

Vickery Park
8333 Park Lane, 75231
214-671-2101

White Rock Hills
9150 Ferguson Rd, 75228
214-670-8443

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Tiempo invernalMetroplexTiempo invernal en el metroplexRefugios en el Metroplex
Noticias Locales Noticiero Telemundo 39 Edición Digital Contigo Primero en las Redes Videos Más Noticias Texas EEUU Decisión México Inmigración Mundo El Tiempo Noticias del Tiempo Responde Entretenimiento Acceso Total Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Deportes Reporte Azul y Plata
Descarga gratis nuestras apps Boletín Electrónico Conoce al equipo Comunidad KXTX Public Inspection File Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Empleos Aplicaciones de la FCC Términos de Servicio Advertise with us Envía tus comentarios Envía tu caso para Telemundo Responde Aviso de California Opciones de anuncios En Vivo
Contáctanos