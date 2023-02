@DallasPD is asking for help in identifying 3 burglary suspects. On 02/3/23, the suspects entered the business at 1836 W. Davis St and took multiple packages without consent.



Anyone with info may contact Det J. Lewis #10336, at 214-671-0635 or Jamison.lewis@dallaspolice.gov. pic.twitter.com/OQfyX4ppnA