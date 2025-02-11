Comida gratis en el norte de Texas

El Banco del Norte de Texas tendrá su tradicional repartición de alimentos en varias localidades.
Los interesados no tienen que registrarse, pero sí le pedirán el nombre, su código postal de residencia y el tamaño de su familia. Las despensas se entregarán en orden de llegada hasta que dure la mercancía.
A continuación las localidades y horarios:
Martes 11 de febrero
|9:30 AM
|Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
|106 Harris St., Italy, TX 76651
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
|2517 Anson Rd, Dallas, TX 75235
|9:30 AM
|San Juan Diego
|10919 Royal Haven Ln, Dallas, TX 75229
|9:30 AM
|Good Shepherd Garland
|1304 Main St., Garland, TX 75040
|1:00 PM
|KEF International Church
|1301 East Plano Pkwy., Plano, TX 75074
|11:00 AM
|Northway Christian Church
|7202 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225
|1:00 PM
|New Birth Baptist Church
|444 W. Ledbetter Dr., Dallas, TX 75224
|1:00 PM
|David Daniels Elementary
|801 S.W. 19th Street Grand Pariarie, TX 75051
Miércoles 12 de febrero
|9:30 AM
|Sam Rayburn Memorial VA
|1201 E 9th St., Bonham, TX 75418
|9:30 AM
|The Mondello Living
|2000 Highland Rd., Dallas, TX 75228
|9:30 AM
|La Mision Ennis
|2402 W Ennis Ave., Ennis, TX 75119
|9:30 AM
|St. Francis (Whitesboro)
|807 N. Union St., Whitesboro, TX 76273
|1:00 PM
|St. Patrick Catholic Church
|9643 Ferndale Rd., Dallas, TX 75238
|1:00 PM
|Feed the Streetz Outreach/Roosevelt Highschool
|525 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75203
|1:00 PM
|St. Ann
|180 Samuel Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019
|1:00 PM
|St. Mary's
|727 S Travis St, Sherman, TX 75090
Jueves 13 de febrero
|9:30 AM
|KIPP Pleasant Grove Primary School
|2200 N St Augustine Rd, Dallas, TX 75227
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos - Santa Teresita
|2601 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 75212
|9:30 AM
|Mt. Carmel Baptist Church/DCHSSTD Division
|3122 Metropolitan Ave., Dallas, TX 75215
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
|2517 Anson Rd, Dallas, TX 75235
|1:00 PM
|Strong Tower Temple
|705 SW. 19th St., Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Sábado 15 de febrero
|9:30 AM
|Light Church
|2606 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX 75150
|9:30 AM
|Springs Fellowship Church
|817 Holcomb Rd., Dallas, TX 75217
|9:30 AM
|Rapha's World Ministries
|1350 E Arapaho Rd., Suite 120, Richardson, TX 75081
|9:30 AM
|Holy Family
|2323 Cheyenne St, Irving, TX 75062
|1:00 PM
|Praise Embassy
|9759 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
|1:00 PM
|Bruton Terrace Church of Nazareth
|8851 Bruton Rd Dallas, TX 75217
|1:00 PM
|Our Lady of the Lake
|1305 Damascus Road, Rockwall, TX 75087
|1:00 PM
|El Shaddai-Irving
|402 W. Rochelle Rd., Irving, TX 75061