Comida gratis

Comida gratis en el norte de Texas

El Banco de Comida del Norte de Texas tiene su tradicional repartición del 10 al 15 de febrero.

Por Carmen Rodríguez

El Banco del Norte de Texas tendrá su tradicional repartición de alimentos en varias localidades.

Los interesados no tienen que registrarse, pero sí le pedirán el nombre, su código postal de residencia y el tamaño de su familia. Las despensas se entregarán en orden de llegada hasta que dure la mercancía.

Noticias de Texas 24/7 en Telemundo 39.

Mira  MIRA AQUÍ GRATIS

A continuación las localidades y horarios:

Martes 11 de febrero

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo 39 aquí.

Subscribe  SUSCRÍBETE
9:30 AMMt. Gilead Baptist Church106 Harris St., Italy, TX 76651
9:30 AMOur Lady of Perpetual Help2517 Anson Rd, Dallas, TX 75235
9:30 AMSan Juan Diego10919 Royal Haven Ln, Dallas, TX 75229
9:30 AMGood Shepherd Garland1304 Main St., Garland, TX 75040
1:00 PMKEF International Church1301 East Plano Pkwy., Plano, TX 75074
11:00 AMNorthway Christian Church7202 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225
1:00 PMNew Birth Baptist Church444 W. Ledbetter Dr.,  Dallas, TX 75224
1:00 PMDavid Daniels Elementary801 S.W. 19th Street Grand Pariarie, TX 75051

salud Hace 2 horas

“¿Lo Sabías?”: ¿es bueno o malo tomar café?

Texas Hace 2 horas

Conozca la ley del Bebé Moisés o refugio seguro en Texas

Miércoles 12 de febrero

9:30 AMSam Rayburn Memorial VA1201 E 9th St., Bonham, TX 75418
9:30 AMThe Mondello Living2000 Highland Rd., Dallas, TX 75228
9:30 AMLa Mision Ennis2402 W Ennis Ave., Ennis, TX 75119
9:30 AMSt. Francis (Whitesboro)807 N. Union St., Whitesboro, TX 76273
1:00 PMSt. Patrick Catholic Church9643 Ferndale Rd., Dallas, TX 75238
1:00 PMFeed the Streetz Outreach/Roosevelt Highschool525 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75203
1:00 PMSt. Ann180 Samuel Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019
1:00 PMSt. Mary's727 S Travis St, Sherman, TX 75090

Jueves 13 de febrero

9:30 AMKIPP Pleasant Grove Primary School2200 N St Augustine Rd, Dallas, TX 75227
9:30 AMOur Lady of San Juan de los Lagos - Santa Teresita2601 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 75212
9:30 AMMt. Carmel Baptist Church/DCHSSTD Division3122 Metropolitan Ave., Dallas, TX 75215
9:30 AMOur Lady of Perpetual Help2517 Anson Rd, Dallas, TX 75235
1:00 PMStrong Tower Temple705 SW. 19th St., Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Sábado 15 de febrero

9:30 AMLight Church2606 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX 75150
9:30 AMSprings Fellowship Church817 Holcomb Rd., Dallas, TX 75217
9:30 AMRapha's World Ministries1350 E Arapaho Rd., Suite 120, Richardson, TX 75081
9:30 AMHoly Family2323 Cheyenne St, Irving, TX 75062
1:00 PMPraise Embassy9759 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
1:00 PMBruton Terrace Church of Nazareth8851 Bruton Rd Dallas, TX 75217
1:00 PMOur Lady of the Lake1305 Damascus Road, Rockwall, TX 75087
1:00 PMEl Shaddai-Irving402 W. Rochelle Rd., Irving, TX 75061
Consumer Reports le tiene consejos para cancelar esas suscripciones que en ocasiones no utilizas y solo te hacen gastar dinero.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Comida gratisApoyando a nuestra comunidadBanco de comida del norte de Texas
Newsletters Noticias Locales Descubriendo Texas Videos Más Noticias Texas EEUU México Inmigración al día Mundo El Tiempo Noticias del Tiempo Responde Envía tu queja Deportes Comunidad PROMOCIONES Lotería Tráfico
Guía de programación
Contáctanos