Comida gratis en el norte de Texas

El Banco del Norte de Texas tendrá su tradicional repartición de alimentos en varias localidades.
Los interesados no tienen que registrarse, pero sí le pedirán el nombre, su código postal de residencia y el tamaño de su familia. Las despensas se entregarán en orden de llegada hasta que dure la mercancía.
A continuación las localidades y horarios:
Martes 21 de enero
|9:30 AM
|Biltmore Apartments
|6251 Melody Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
|9:30 AM
|Lakeside Community Church
|1056 TX-276, West Tawakoni, TX 75474
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of Perpetual
|2517 Anson Rd., Dallas, TX 75235
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of the Lake
|1305 Damascus Road, Rockwall, TX 75087
|9:30 AM
|St. Michaels Grand Prairie
|2910 Corn Valley, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
|11:00 AM
|Northway Christian Church
|7202 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225
|1:00 PM
|Iglesia De Dios Dunamis
|9801 Wesley Street, Suite 101/102, Greenville, TX 75402
|1:00 PM
|Peer2Peer
|4141 Independence Dr., Dallas, TX 75237
|1:00 PM
|St. Paul
|900 St Paul Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Miércoles 22 de enero
|9:30 AM
|Iglesia de Dios Betel
|2427 N Hwy 175, Seagoville, TX 75159
|9:30 AM
|Mesquite Rehabilitation/Son of Man Worship Center Church
|4409 Pioneer Rd., Balch Springs, TX 75180
|1:00 PM
|Cross Life Family Worship
|3269 Independence Pkwy., Plano, TX 75075
|1:00 PM
|Harvest Family Life Ministries
|1800 S Hampton Rd., Glenn Heights, TX 75154
|1:00 PM
|St. Patrick Catholic Church
|9643 Ferndale Rd., Dallas, TX 75238
|1:00 PM
|Sunset Baptist Church
|721 Manning St., Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Jueves 23 de enero
|9:30 AM
|Hope Clinic Garland
|800 South Sixth Street #100 Garland, TX 75040
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of Perpetual
|2517 Anson Rd., Dallas, TX 75235
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of San Juan de Los Lagos
|2601 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 75212
|9:30 AM
|Vinewood Apartments
|1411 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75211
|9:30 AM
|St. Elizabeth of Hungary
|4015 Hampton Rd., Dallas, TX 75224
|12:00 PM
|St. Michael's
|411 Paula Rd, McKinney, TX 75069
|1:00 PM
|Covington Creek Apartments
|4188 W Pioneer Dr., Irving, TX 75061
|1:00 PM
|Feed the Streetz/Roosevelt Highschool
|525 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75203
Viernes 24 de enero
|9:30 AM
|Christ Apostolic
|902 St. Paul Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Sábado 24 de enero
|9:30 AM
|Christ Embassy
|13657 S Jupiter Road, Dallas, TX 75238
|9:30 AM
|El Shaddai GP
|1014 N. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
|9:30 AM
|Healing Hands Community Church
|8515 Greenville Ave., Suite 101 Dallas, TX 75243
|9:30 AM
|St. Ann
|180 Samuel Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019
|1:00 PM
|Comforter Christian Center International
|2606 Oak Lane, Suite 119, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
|1:00 PM
|Iglesia cristiana La Roca
|2746 52nd St., Dallas, TX 75216
|1:00 PM
|St. Francis (Frisco)
|8000 El Dorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033