Comida gratis

Comida gratis en el norte de Texas

El Banco del Norte de Texas tendrá varias localidades esta semana del 21 al 25 de enero.

El Banco del Norte de Texas tendrá su tradicional repartición de alimentos en varias localidades.

Los interesados no tienen que registrarse, pero sí le pedirán el nombre, su código postal de residencia y el tamaño de su familia. Las despensas se entregarán en orden de llegada hasta que dure la mercancía.

A continuación las localidades y horarios:

Martes 21 de enero

9:30 AMBiltmore Apartments6251 Melody Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
9:30 AMLakeside Community Church1056 TX-276, West Tawakoni, TX 75474
9:30 AMOur Lady of Perpetual2517 Anson Rd., Dallas, TX 75235
9:30 AMOur Lady of the Lake1305 Damascus Road, Rockwall, TX 75087
9:30 AMSt. Michaels Grand Prairie2910 Corn Valley, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
11:00 AMNorthway Christian Church7202 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225
1:00 PMIglesia De Dios Dunamis9801 Wesley Street, Suite 101/102, Greenville, TX 75402
1:00 PMPeer2Peer4141 Independence Dr., Dallas, TX 75237
1:00 PMSt. Paul900 St Paul Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Miércoles 22 de enero

9:30 AM Iglesia de Dios Betel2427 N Hwy 175, Seagoville, TX 75159
9:30 AMMesquite Rehabilitation/Son of Man Worship Center Church 4409 Pioneer Rd., Balch Springs, TX 75180
1:00 PMCross Life Family Worship3269 Independence Pkwy., Plano, TX 75075
1:00 PMHarvest Family Life Ministries1800 S Hampton Rd., Glenn Heights, TX 75154
1:00 PMSt. Patrick Catholic Church9643 Ferndale Rd., Dallas, TX 75238
1:00 PMSunset Baptist Church721 Manning St., Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Jueves 23 de enero

9:30 AMHope Clinic Garland800 South Sixth Street #100 Garland, TX 75040
9:30 AMOur Lady of Perpetual2517 Anson Rd., Dallas, TX 75235
9:30 AMOur Lady of San Juan de Los Lagos2601 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 75212
9:30 AMVinewood Apartments1411 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75211
9:30 AMSt. Elizabeth of Hungary4015 Hampton Rd., Dallas, TX 75224
12:00 PMSt. Michael's411 Paula Rd, McKinney, TX 75069
1:00 PMCovington Creek Apartments4188 W Pioneer Dr., Irving, TX 75061
1:00 PMFeed the Streetz/Roosevelt Highschool525 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75203

Viernes 24 de enero

9:30 AMChrist Apostolic902 St. Paul Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Sábado 24 de enero

9:30 AMChrist Embassy13657 S Jupiter Road, Dallas, TX 75238
9:30 AMEl Shaddai GP1014 N. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
9:30 AMHealing Hands Community Church8515 Greenville Ave., Suite 101 Dallas, TX 75243
9:30 AMSt. Ann180 Samuel Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019
1:00 PMComforter Christian Center International2606 Oak Lane, Suite 119, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
1:00 PMIglesia cristiana La Roca2746 52nd St., Dallas, TX 75216
1:00 PMSt. Francis (Frisco)8000 El Dorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033
