Celebra el Día Nacional de la Adopción de Mascotas de Albergues

El Día Nacional de Adopción de Mascotas es el martes 30 de abril y, una vez más, necesitamos su ayuda. Durante los últimos 10 años, Telemundo 39 y NBC 5 han ayudado a nuestros refugios locales a encontrar hogares para más de 60,000 animales. La campaña ha ayudado a más de 1,000,000 de animales a encontrar hogares amorosos en los mercados de Telemundo y NBC en todo el país. Sin embargo, según Shelter Animals Count, más de 6.5 millones de perros y gatos entrarán en los refugios en 2023. Operation Kindness, uno de nuestros refugios asociados, informó de que batió récords en 2023 al acoger a 5,967 animales, un 18% más que el año anterior, y solo de enero a marzo de este año, Operation Kindness ya ha acogido a 1,495 perros y gatos que necesitan asistencia médica, acogida, comida, refugio y amor.

Estas cifras sólo representan uno de los refugios del Norte de Texas. Únase a nosotros y adopte una mascota hoy mismo.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo 39 aquí.

DESOCUPAR LOS ALBERGUES CUMPLE 10 AÑOS:

Consulta con tu refugio local las políticas de tarifas de adopción.

Consulta con tu refugio local el horario de atención al público y los procedimientos de adopción.

Lleve una prueba de residencia

ALBERGUES:(Ordenados alfabéticamente por ciudad)

ALLEN

Allen Animal Services

770 S. Allen Heights Drive

Allen, Texas 75002

214-509-4378

ALVARADO

Alvarado Animal Services

602 South Parkway

Alvarado, Texas 76009

817-666-7401

ATHENS

Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

901 W. College St.

Athens, Texas 75751

903- 292-1287

info@athensanimalrescue.com

BEDFORD

Bedford Animal Services

1809 Reliance Parkway

Bedford, Texas 76021

817-952-2191

BENBROOK

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Benbrook Waggin Tails Adoption Center

9009 Benbrook Blvd. (HWY 377 S.)

Benbrook, Texas

76126 817-249-DOGS (3647)

Special Treasures Animal Rescue

6453 Southwest Blvd

Benbrook, Texas

76132 817-301-7682

For more information Click HERE

BOWIE

Bowie Animal Shelter

1504 E. Wise Street

Bowie, Texas

76230

940-841-2774

BURLESON

Burleson Animal Services

775 SE John Jones

Burleson, Texas

76028 817-426-9283

CARROLLTON

Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center

2247 Sandy Lake Road

Carrollton, Texas

75006

(972) 466-3420

Operation Kindness

3201 Earhart Drive

Carrollton, Texas

75006 972-418-7297

CEDAR HILL

Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

1150 E Pleasant Run Road

Cedar Hill, Texas

75104 972-291-5335

CLEBURNE

Cleburne Animal Shelter

2375 Service Drive

Cleburne, Texas

76033

817-556-8895

COPPELL

City of Coppell Animal Services

821 S. Coppell Road

Coppell, Texas

75019

972-304-3515

DALLAS

Dallas Animal Services

1818 N. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, Texas

75212 214-670-3111

Dallas Cat Lady

PO Box 181671

Dallas, Texas

75218

214-670-3111

East Dallas Kitty Club

Dallas, Texas

75214

972-325-8192

SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center

2400 Lone Star Drive

Dallas, Texas

75212

214-742-7722

DENTON

City of Denton Animal Shelter Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center

3717 N. Elm Street

Denton, Texas

76207 940-349-7594

EULESS

City of Euless Animal Services

1517 Westpark Way

Euless, Texas

76040

817-685-1594

FARMERS BRANCH

Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center

3727 Valley View Ln.

Farmers Branch, Texas

75234

972-919-8770

FLOWER MOUND

Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center

3950 Justin Road

Flower Mound, Texas

75077

972-874-6390

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

2901 Texas Sage Trail

Fort Worth, Texas

76177

817-392-7117

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center

4900 Martin Street

Fort Worth, Texas

76119

817-392-1234

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

4800 SW Loop 820

Fort Worth, Texas

76109

817-392-6561

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control North Animal Campus

351 Hillshire Drive

Fort Worth, Texas

76052

817-392-1294

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) Saxe-Forte Cat Adoptions

1840 E Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas

76103

817-332-4768

GAINESVILLE

Noah’s Ark SPCA

2501 N Weaver Street

Gainesville, Texas

76240

940-665-9800

GARLAND

Garland Animal Shelter & Adoption Center

600 Tower Street

Garland, Texas 75040

972-205-3570

Purrfect Angels Animal Services

922 Alamo Lane

Garland, Texas 75040

903-520-3918

GRANBURY

HappyKats Adoption Group

Email: happykatstx@gmail.com

Granbury, Texas 76048

(682) 205-3444

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie Animal Services

Prairie Paws Adoption Center

2222 W. Warrior Trail

Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

972-237-8573

GRAPEVINE

Grapevine Animal Services

500 Shady Brook Drive

Grapevine, Texas 76051

817-410-3370

GREENVILLE

Greenville Animal Control

5800 Joe Ramsey Blvd.

Greenville, Texas 75402

903-457-2990

GUN BARREL CITY

Straydog, Inc.

P.O. Box 1465

Gun Barrel City, Texas 75147

903-479-3497

All Adoptions are by Appointment

HURST

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Hurst Adoption Center

900 TCC Rd.

Hurst, Texas 76054

817-788-7216

IRVING

DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.

4140 Valley View Lane

Irving, Texas 75038

972-721-7788

Irving Animal Services

4140 Valley View Lane

Irving, Texas 75038

972-721-2256

JOSHUA

Joshua Animal Control

100 Santa Fe Street

Joshua, Texas 76058

817-774-9450

KAUFMAN

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

1904 E. US Highway 175

Kaufman, Texas 75142

469-376-4120

KELLER

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Keller Regional

330 Rufe Snow Drive

Keller, Texas 76248

817-743-4711

LANCASTER

Lancaster Animal Shelter

690 E Main Street

Lancaster, Texas 75146

972-218-1210

LEWISVILLE

Lewisville Animal Services

995 E. Valley Ridge Boulevard

Lewisville, Texas 75057

972-219-3478

LONE OAK

Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue

2821 FM 2737

Lone Oak, Texas 75453

903-662-8125

All adoptions are by appointment only.

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Animal Care & Control

407 Industrial Boulevard

Mansfield, Texas 76063

817-276-4799

MCKINNEY

Collin County Animal Services

4750 Community Avenue

McKinney, Texas 75071

972-547-7292

MESQUITE

City of Mesquite Animal Shelter

1650 Gross Road

Mesquite, Texas 75149

972-216-6283

MIDLOTHIAN

Midlothian Animal Shelter

1050 North Highway 67

Midlothian, Texas 76065

972-775-7628

MEXIA

The Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp

838 Krisker Lane

Mexia, Texas 76667

254-424-3234

NACOGDOCHES

Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center

3211 SW Stallings Drive

Nacogdoches, Texas 75964

936-560-5011

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center

7301 Iron Horse Boulevard

North Richland Hills, Texas 76180

817-427-6570

Email: animalcontrol2@nrhtx.com

PARIS

Paris Animal Shelter

310 Clement Rd.

Paris, Texas 75460

903-737-4199

PLANO

Cat Matchers (Dallas Cat Rescue)

P.O. Box 262571

Plano, Texas 75026

972-458-7877

Plano Animal Shelter

4028 W Plano Parkway

Plano, Texas 75093

972-769-4226

RED OAK

Red Oak Animal Care and Control

411 W Read Oak Road

Red Oak, Texas 75154

214-399-7730

RICHARDSON

Richardson Animal Shelter

1330 Columbia Drive

Richardson, Texas 75081

972-744-4480

RICHLAND HILLS

Richland Hills Animal Services Center

7049 Baker Boulevard

Richland Hills, Texas 76118

817-616-3769

ROYSE CITY

Royse City Animal Shelter

1101 N Josephine Street

Royse City, Texas 75189

214-934-9352

SACHSE

Sachse Animal Shelter

6436 Sachse Road

Sachse, Texas 75048

972-675-9662

SAGINAW

City of Saginaw Animal Services

205 Brenda Lane

Saginaw, Texas 76179

817-230-0458

SEAGOVILLE

Seagoville Animal Shelter

1330 E Malloy Bridge Road

Seagoville, Texas 75159

972-287-6838

SHERMAN

Sherman Animal Shelter

1800 E. Ida Rd.

Sherman, Texas 75090

903-892-7255

SUNNYVALE

Sunnyvale Animal Shelter

371 Long Creek Rd

Sunnyvale, TX 75182

214-862-4525

TOOL

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake

10200 CR 2403

Tool, Texas 75143

903-432-3422

Wills Point

10200 County Road 2403

Tool, Texas 75143

903-432-3422

WATAUGA

Watauga Animal Services

5203 Watauga Road

Watauga, Texas 76137

817-656-9614

WAXAHACHIE

Waxahachie Animal Control Center

191 Lions Park Rd.

Waxahachie, Texas 75165

469-309-4150

SPCA of Texas

Ellis County Animal Care Center

2570 FM Road 878

Waxahachie, Texas 76165

972-935-0756

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

403 Hickory Lane

Weatherford, Texas 76086

817-598-4181

WYLIE

City of Wyle Animal Shelter

949 Hensley Lane Building 100

Wylie, Texas 75098

972-429-8047

OKLAHOMA FRIENDS | ARDMORE

Ardmore Animal Care

321 Carol Brown Blvd,

Ardmore, OK 73401

580-223-7070