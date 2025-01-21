La 25ª edición de Empty Bowls será más grande que nunca.

Telemundo 39, NBC 5 y el Banco de Alimentos del Norte de Texas quieren verte en la 25ª recaudación de fondos del Banco de Alimentos del Norte de Texas Empty Bowls el jueves 27 de febrero en el Perot Family Campus de Plano.

The 25th anniversary is set to be bigger and better than ever featuring dishes from top local chefs, drinks, and the opportunity to select a handcrafted bowl made by local artisans. There will be food trucks, a digital cookbook for guests to take home, and many more surprises. The celebrity chef for the event will be Chef Brian Luscher, Director of Culinary Operations for 33 Restaurant Group, which owns restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth.

General admission tickets are available online by clicking HERE. Empty Bowls is a 21-and-up event.

Proceeds from each ticket go directly to the North Texas Food Bank which fund 300 meals. Through Empty Bowls, the North Texas Food Bank has provided over 8 million meals to those in need in our community.

25 aniversario de Empty Bowls

Jueves 27 de febrero

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Campus Familiar Perot

3677 Mapleshade Ln.

Plano Para más información, haz clic AQUÍ