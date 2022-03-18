En imágenes: Así luchan contra los incendios al oeste de DFW Por TELEMUNDO 39 • Hace 1 hora • Actualizado hace 19 min Miles de acres han resultado afectadas tras cuatro incendios (Kidd, Wheat, Oak Mott, Walling) que también han obligado a la evacuación de residentes en el condado Eastland. 11 fotos 1/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 2/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 3/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 4/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 5/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 6/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 7/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 8/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 9/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 10/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. 11/11 NBC 5 News Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022. Este artículo etiquetado en: Incendios en condado EastlandIncendios en Eastland Más galerías de fotos FOTOS: Vicente Fernández a través de los años La espectacular exhibición de “Grand Prairie Lights” De Alemania a Dallas: una espectacular pirámide navideña Imágenes del Día de los Muertos en Hemisfair