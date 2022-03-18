En imágenes: Así luchan contra los incendios al oeste de DFW

Por TELEMUNDO 39

Miles de acres han resultado afectadas tras cuatro incendios (Kidd, Wheat, Oak Mott, Walling) que también han obligado a la evacuación de residentes en el condado Eastland.

11 fotos
1/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
2/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
3/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
4/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
5/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
6/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
7/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
8/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
9/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
10/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
11/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Incendios en condado EastlandIncendios en Eastland

Más galerías de fotos

FOTOS: Vicente Fernández a través de los años
FOTOS: Vicente Fernández a través de los años
La espectacular exhibición de “Grand Prairie Lights”
La espectacular exhibición de “Grand Prairie Lights”
De Alemania a Dallas: una espectacular pirámide navideña
De Alemania a Dallas: una espectacular pirámide navideña
Imágenes del Día de los Muertos en Hemisfair
Imágenes del Día de los Muertos en Hemisfair
Noticias Locales Noticiero Telemundo 39 Edición Digital Contigo Primero en las Redes Videos Más Noticias Texas EEUU México Inmigración Mundo El Tiempo Noticias del Tiempo Responde Entretenimiento Acceso Total Deportes Reporte Azul y Plata Promociones Lotería Tráfico
Descarga gratis nuestras apps Boletín Electrónico Conoce al equipo Comunidad KXTX Public Inspection File Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Empleos Aplicaciones de la FCC Términos de Servicio Advertise with us Envía tus comentarios Envía tu caso para Telemundo Responde Aviso de California Opciones de anuncios En Vivo
Contáctanos