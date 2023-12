Incendio en complejo de apartamentos en Denton deja un muerto y varios residentes sin hogar

3:25 A.M. UPDATE TO 2-ALARM FIRE:



There is one fire fatality on this 2-alarm fire and one victim transported to a local hospital.



Fire under control at 2:47 a.m.



Red Cross notified for over 20 displaced victims at this 8-unit building. @cityofdentontx @DENTONPD pic.twitter.com/bU9ehGYwlY