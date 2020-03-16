Lista de escuelas en el Metroplex que ofrecen comida gratis tras cierre por coronavirus

TEXAS - Varios distritos escolares en el norte de Texas han unido esfuerzos con voluntarios para asegurarse de que los estudiantes reciban comida tras el cierre de sus escuelas.
Tanto el Distrito Escolar de Dallas como el de Richardson anunciaron el lunes que cerrarán sus centros educativos de manera indefinida.
Sin embargo, funcionarios de distritos como el de Dallas, Arlington, y Fort Worth, también indicaron que abrirían sus puertas para ofrecerle comida a los estudiantes.
"Tendremos comida disponible durante el tiempo que dure el cierre", dijo Michael Rosenberger, director ejecutivo de los Servicios de Comida y Nutrición de Menores del Distrito Escolar de Dallas.
A continuación, te compartimos la lista de escuelas, por distrito, que están ofreciendo dicho servicios:
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE DALLAS: también, puedes presionar aquí para más detalles sobre los horarios.
- BLAIR, W. A.
- BOTELLO, FELIX G.
- COCHRAN, NANCY J.
- DADE, B. E.
- GILL, CHARLES A.
- HALL, L. K.
- LANG, HAROLD W.
- LEE, UMPHREY
- LINCOLN
- PINKSTON, L. G.
- POLK, K. B.
- ROSEMONT UPPER
- SALDIVAR, JULIAN
- SEAGOVILLE NORTH ES
- TASBY, SAM
- THOMAS C. MARSH PREPARATORY ACADEMY
- WILMER-HUTCHINS ES
- YOUNG MEN'S LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
- YOUNG, WHITNEY
- ZARAGOZA, IGNACIO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE ARLINGTON: También puedes presionar aquí para más detalles.
- Dipert Career + Technical Center
- Sam Houston High School
- Ferguson Education Center
- Bailey Jr. High
- Barnett Jr. High
- Boles Jr. High
- Nichols Jr. High
- Ousley Jr. High
- Shackelford Jr. High
- Workman Jr. High
- Young Jr. High
- Crouch Elementary
- Farrell Elementary
- Knox Elementary
- Larson Elementary
- Miller Elementary
- Pope Elementary
- Sherrod Elementary
- Short Elementary
- Speer Elementary
- Starrett Elementary
- Swift Elementary
- Wood Elementary
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE FORT WORTH: También puedes presionar aquí para más detalles:
Springdale Elementary School
3207 Hollis St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
10 - 11:30 a.m.
Manual Jara Elementary School
2100 Lincoln Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
12p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Western Hills Elementary School
2805 Laredo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116
10 -- 11:30 a.m.
Hubbard Heights Elementary School
1333 W Spurgeon St, Fort Worth, TX 76115
12p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Paul L. Dunbar High School
5700 Ramey Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76112
10 -- 11:30 a.m.
Eastern Hills High School
5701 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
12p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Clifford Davis Elementary School
4300 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119
10 - 11:30 a.m.
De Zavala Elementary School
1419 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Polytechnic High School
1300 Conner Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76105
10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Como Montessori School (Comenzando el miércoles 18 de marzo)
4001 Littlepage St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.