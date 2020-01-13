Lucha contra el hambre

Telemundo 39 y nuestra cadena hermana NBC 5 están comprometidos a luchar contra el hambre en el norte de Texas. Es por eso que a continuación te compartimos una lista de lugares donde puedes donar.

Por TELEMUNDO 39

TEXAS – De acuerdo con el Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos, uno de cada siete tejanos sufre por no tener alimentos.

Telemundo 39 y NBC 5 están comprometidos para luchar contra el hambre en el norte de Texas. Esta semana, sintoniza Noticiero Telemundo 39 a las 4:30 p. m. y 4 p. m. en NBC 5 para ver más sobre cómo se enfrenta el hambre en nuestra comunidad.

Si te gustaría ayudarnos, visita cualquier tienda Kroger, Albertsons, Tom Thumb o Market Street para hacer una donación ahora, hasta el 2 de febrero, durante el Souper Bowl of Caring. Visita www.souperbowl.org para más información. Nuestra meta es recolectar $2.2 millones en fondos y comida.

Si necesitas ayuda o quisieras ser voluntario o hacer un donativo, entonces puedes contactar a una de las agencias a continuación:

Allen Community Outreach
801 E. Main Street
Allen, Texas 75002
(972) 727-9131
www.acocares.org

NTX Community Food Pantry
5201 South Colony Blvd, Suite 650
The Colony, TX 75056
(469)514-9065
www.ntxcfp.org

CitySquare
1610 S. Malcom X Blvd.
Dallas, Texas 75226
(214) 823-8710
www.citysquare.org

Crossroads Community Services
4500 S. Cockrell Hill Road
Dallas, TX 75236
(214) 560-2511
ccsdallas.org

Pleasant Grove Food Pantry
331 Baywood Street
Dallas, TX 75217
(214) 505-1928
www.pleasantgrovefoodpantry.org

VNA Meals on Wheels
1440 W Mockingbird Ln.
Dallas, TX 75247
(214) 689-2639
www.vnatexas.org
www.vnatexas.org/i-need-help/meals-on-wheels

The Denton Community Food Center
109 W Sycamore Street
Denton, TX 76201, USA
(940) 382-0807
www.dentoncfc.org

Community Food Bank
3000 Galvez Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76111
(817) 924-33331
www.food-bank.org

Meals on Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County
570 Airport Freeway
Fort Worth, Texas 76117-6005
(817) 336-0912
mealsonwheels.org

Tarrant Area Food Bank
2600 Cullen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
(817) 857-7100
tafb.org

Frisco Family Services Food Pantry
9085 Dogwood Street
Frisco, Texas 75033
(972) 335-9495
friscofamilyservices.org

GRACE Food Pantry and Medical Clinic
837 E Walnut Street
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7009
www.gracegrapevine.org

Little Elm Area Food Bank
501 Bill Street
Little Elm, TX 75068
(972) 294-4061
www.leafb.org

Community Food Pantry of McKinney
307 Smith Street
McKinney, TX 75069
(972) 547-4404
www.community-foodpantry.org

A Christian Food Pantry and Thrift Store
1116 Dobie Drive
Plano, Texas 75074
(972) 578-5730
acfoodpantry.org

Minnie’s Food Pantry
661 18th Street
Plano, Texas 75074
(972) 596-0253
minniesfoodpantry.org

North Texas Food Bank
3677 Mapleshade Lane
Plano Texas 75075
(214) 330-1396
www.ntfb.org

The Storehouse of Collin County
Seven Loaves Food Pantry
1401 Mira Vista Boulevard
Plano, Texas 75093
(469) 385-1813
www.thestorehousecc.org/seven-loaves-food-pantry

Amazing Grace Food Pantry
1711 Parker Road
Wylie, Texas 75098
(972) 292-7241
www.amazinggracepantry.org

