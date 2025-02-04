Comida gratis

Repartición de comida en el norte de Texas

El Banco de Comida del Norte de Texas tiene su tradicional repartición del 4 al 8 de febrero.

Por Carmen Rodríguez

Getty

El Banco del Norte de Texas tendrá su tradicional repartición de alimentos en varias localidades.

Los interesados no tienen que registrarse, pero sí le pedirán el nombre, su código postal de residencia y el tamaño de su familia. Las despensas se entregarán en orden de llegada hasta que dure la mercancía.

Noticias de Texas 24/7 en Telemundo 39.

Mira  MIRA AQUÍ GRATIS

A continuación las localidades y horarios:

Martes 4 de febrero

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo 39 aquí.

Subscribe  SUSCRÍBETE
9:30 AMSt. Michaels Grand Prairie2910 Corn Valley, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
9:30 AMOperation Mi Amor/ Liberty Ministries700 N. Lancaster-Hutchins Road, Lancaster TX 75146
9:30 AMOur Lady of Perpetual Help2517 Anson Rd, Dallas, TX 75235
9:30 AMBiltmore Apartments6251 Melody Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
9:30 AMComforter Christian Center International 2606 Oak Lane, Suite 119, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
1:00 PMRosser United Methodist202 Ennis Street, Rosser, TX 75157
1:00 PMSt. Pius X2728 Gus Thomasson Rd., Dallas TX 75228
11:00 AMNorthway Christian Church7202 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225

Miércoles 5 de febrero

9:30 AMJulian T. Saldivar Elementary School9510 Brockbank Dr., Dallas, TX 75220 
9:30 AMHoly Spirit1111 W Danieldale Rd, Duncanville, TX 75137
9:30 AMSt. Philip8131 Military Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75227
9:30 AMKeyes Elementary1501 N Britain Rd, Irving, TX 75061
1:00 PMCristo Rey1064 N St Augustine Dr, Dallas, TX 75217
1:00 PMDivine Solution Covenant9696 Skillman St., Dallas Texas 75243

Consumer Reports Hace 5 horas

Aprovecha la tecnología para preparar tus comidas

salud Hace 5 horas

“¿Lo Sabías?”: ¿el dolor significa que estás haciendo bien el ejercicio?

Jueves 6 de febrero

9:30 AMIglesia Cristiana Canaan3720 Marquis Dr., Garland TX 75042
9:30 AMOur Lady of San Juan de los Lagos - Santa Teresita2601 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212, USA
9:30 AMEn Pos de Cristo1401 Powell Rd., Mesquite, TX 75149
9:30 AMSanta Fe Trails Apartments6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231
9:30 AMOur Lady of Perpetual Help2517 Anson Rd, Dallas, TX 75235
1:00 PMOasis on the MT CHC821 E Miller Rd, Garland, TX 75040, USA
1:00 PMSt. Cecilia1809 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208
1:00 PMNew Life Assembly3212 Kyle Rd., Rowlett, TX 75088

Sábado 8 de febrero

9:30 AMChrist Embassy Collin630 Sanden Blvd, Wylie, TX 75098, USA
9:30 AMHeartline Ministries9755 E. R L Thornton Fwy., Dallas, TX 75228
9:30 AMSt. Joseph (Richardson)600 S Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX 75081
9:30 AMHoly Cross5004 E. Ledbetter, Dallas, TX 75241
1:00 PMHealing Hands Community Church8515 Greenville Ave., Suite 101 Dallas TX 75243
1:00 PMHoly Family-Van Alstyne919 Spence Rd., Van Alstyne, TX 75495
1:00 PMSt. Francis-Frisco8000 El Dorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033
Expertos brindan detalles y qué necesitan los contribuyentes.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Comida gratisApoyando a nuestra comunidadBanco de comida del norte de Texas
Newsletters Noticias Locales Descubriendo Texas Videos Más Noticias Texas EEUU México Inmigración Mundo El Tiempo Noticias del Tiempo Responde Envía tu queja Deportes Comunidad PROMOCIONES Lotería Tráfico
Guía de programación
Contáctanos