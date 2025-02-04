Repartición de comida en el norte de Texas

El Banco del Norte de Texas tendrá su tradicional repartición de alimentos en varias localidades.
Los interesados no tienen que registrarse, pero sí le pedirán el nombre, su código postal de residencia y el tamaño de su familia. Las despensas se entregarán en orden de llegada hasta que dure la mercancía.
A continuación las localidades y horarios:
Martes 4 de febrero
|9:30 AM
|St. Michaels Grand Prairie
|2910 Corn Valley, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
|9:30 AM
|Operation Mi Amor/ Liberty Ministries
|700 N. Lancaster-Hutchins Road, Lancaster TX 75146
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
|2517 Anson Rd, Dallas, TX 75235
|9:30 AM
|Biltmore Apartments
|6251 Melody Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
|9:30 AM
|Comforter Christian Center International
|2606 Oak Lane, Suite 119, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
|1:00 PM
|Rosser United Methodist
|202 Ennis Street, Rosser, TX 75157
|1:00 PM
|St. Pius X
|2728 Gus Thomasson Rd., Dallas TX 75228
|11:00 AM
|Northway Christian Church
|7202 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225
Miércoles 5 de febrero
|9:30 AM
|Julian T. Saldivar Elementary School
|9510 Brockbank Dr., Dallas, TX 75220
|9:30 AM
|Holy Spirit
|1111 W Danieldale Rd, Duncanville, TX 75137
|9:30 AM
|St. Philip
|8131 Military Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75227
|9:30 AM
|Keyes Elementary
|1501 N Britain Rd, Irving, TX 75061
|1:00 PM
|Cristo Rey
|1064 N St Augustine Dr, Dallas, TX 75217
|1:00 PM
|Divine Solution Covenant
|9696 Skillman St., Dallas Texas 75243
Jueves 6 de febrero
|9:30 AM
|Iglesia Cristiana Canaan
|3720 Marquis Dr., Garland TX 75042
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos - Santa Teresita
|2601 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212, USA
|9:30 AM
|En Pos de Cristo
|1401 Powell Rd., Mesquite, TX 75149
|9:30 AM
|Santa Fe Trails Apartments
|6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231
|9:30 AM
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
|2517 Anson Rd, Dallas, TX 75235
|1:00 PM
|Oasis on the MT CHC
|821 E Miller Rd, Garland, TX 75040, USA
|1:00 PM
|St. Cecilia
|1809 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208
|1:00 PM
|New Life Assembly
|3212 Kyle Rd., Rowlett, TX 75088
Sábado 8 de febrero
|9:30 AM
|Christ Embassy Collin
|630 Sanden Blvd, Wylie, TX 75098, USA
|9:30 AM
|Heartline Ministries
|9755 E. R L Thornton Fwy., Dallas, TX 75228
|9:30 AM
|St. Joseph (Richardson)
|600 S Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX 75081
|9:30 AM
|Holy Cross
|5004 E. Ledbetter, Dallas, TX 75241
|1:00 PM
|Healing Hands Community Church
|8515 Greenville Ave., Suite 101 Dallas TX 75243
|1:00 PM
|Holy Family-Van Alstyne
|919 Spence Rd., Van Alstyne, TX 75495
|1:00 PM
|St. Francis-Frisco
|8000 El Dorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033