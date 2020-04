Roban la propina de los empleados en un restaurante de Fort Worth

Unbelievable !!! In these hard times we are barely making it , when these things happen its really disgusting and heartbreaking. The service industry has been hit the hardest. My girls live off the generosity of our take out customers. What’s even more sickening is that these individuals did not even have enough for their meal. Out of the kindnesses of her heart Berenice covered the rest of their total. Please be considerate of the times we are in. We just wanna earn an honest living and do the best we can to serve you. My girls don’t deserve this.