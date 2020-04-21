Empleos

Abbott: Medio millón de empleos disponibles en Texas

La Comisión Laboral de Texas ya ha procesado y pagado más de 1.5 millones de reclamos de desempleo.

Por TELEMUNDO 40

Hombres y mujeres sentados esperando a ser entrevistados.
SHUTTERSTOCK

El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, anunció el martes en una conferencia de prensa que hay actualmente cerca de 500,000 empleos disponibles alrededor del estado.

Este anuncio vino luego de que el mandatario informó que la Comisión Laboral de Texas (TWC, por sus siglas en inglés) procesó y pagó sobre 1,579,000 reclamos de beneficios de desempleo, lo que se traduce a más de $1,400 millones y 80% de los reclamos elegibles.

Los trabajos que están disponibles incluyen en diferentes industrias como: salud, biomedicina, tecnología, manufactura, entre otros.

Texas

San Antonio Hace 59 min

H-E-B alerta sobre falso cupón con valor de $500

Coronavirus Hace 1 hora

Gobernador de Texas: hay más de medio millón de empleos disponibles para reactivar la economía

Para los detalles de las diferentes posiciones que hay disponibles, puedes visitar workintexas.com

También puedes verificar empleos en cualquiera de las 28 regiones de Workforce Solutions:

  1. Workforce Solutions Panhandle
  2. Workforce Solutions South Plains
  3. Workforce Solutions North Texas
  4. Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas
  5. Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County
  6. Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas
  7. Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas
  8. Workforce Solutions East Texas
  9. Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas
  10. Workforce Solutions Borderplex
  11. Workforce Solutions Permian Basin
  12. Workforce Solutions Concho Valley
  13. Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas
  14. Workforce Solutions Capital Area
  15. Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area
  16. Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley
  17. Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas
  18. Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas
  19. Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent
  20. Workforce Solutions Alamo
  21. Workforce Solutions for South Texas
  22. Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend
  23. Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley
  24. Workforce Solutions Cameron
  25. Workforce Solutions Texoma
  26. Workforce Solutions of Central Texas
  27. Workforce Solutions Middle Rio Grande
  28. Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast

Este artículo etiquetado en:

EmpleosTexas
Noticias Locales Noticiero Telemundo 39 Edición Digital Más Noticias Texas Estados Unidos Decisión México Inmigración Mundo El Tiempo Noticias del Tiempo Multimedia Responde Entretenimiento Acceso Total HAZTE CONTAR Deportes Reporte Azul y Plata Promociones Lotería
Boletín Electrónico KXTX Public Inspection File Política de privacidad - Nuevo No venda mi información personal Empleos Términos de Servicio AdChoices Advertise with us Envía tus comentarios Envía tu caso para Telemundo Responde
Contáctanos