Revelan los artistas que estarán en la Feria Estatal de Texas 2022

🥁🥁 Here are the 2022 @chevrolet Main Stage headliners!! 🎶 For a complete list of the FREE music lineup on all the stages, click this link: https://t.co/ttY0NlMyko



Experience different kinds of live music during the 24 days of the Fair, included with your admission ticket. ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/BpcoPN3ruM